Kargil revisited

Shahid M Amin

THE Kargil war, codenamed Operation Koh Paima status quo in Kashmir, but failed to do so. Pakistan is no doubt the aggrieved party in Kashmir. In 1947, British India was divided in two parts on the basis of the partition formula viz. Muslim majority areas will go to Pakistan and non-Muslim majority areas will become part of India. Kashmir has a large Muslim majority and is contiguous to Pakistan. It has all kinds of links with Pakistan: religious, ethnic, commercial, road and rail access, with rivers that flow into Pakistan. Under every logic, it should have become a part of Pakistan. But India conspired with the last British Viceroy to illegally seize Kashmir. The matter went to the UN which passed many Resolutions that the people of Kashmir should decide through an impartial plebiscite whether they wanted to join Pakistan or India. But India reneged on its commitments and has ever since prevented the people of Kashmir from exercising their right of self-determination. India has, as always, benefitted from its size: it is big in terms of population, area, economic clout and has considerable military and political weightage.

There is no secret about what is happening in Indian-occupied Kashmir but most states are unwilling to jeopardize their relations with India and prefer to keep mum on India’s open disregard of human rights in Kashmir. The people of Kashmir have every reason to be indignant about India’s forcible occupation of their land. Pakistan rightly feels frustrated that, for seven decades, the Kashmir issue has remained unresolved. It was this background that led to the 1965 India-Pakistan War when Pakistan sent men in civilian dress across the border line to ignite a Kashmiri uprising. But there were three miscalculations: (i) the Pakistani identity of freedom-fighters was soon established; (ii) a general Kashmiri uprising did not take place; and (iii) fighting did not remain confined to Kashmir, but soon escalated into a full-fledged war, for which Pakistan was not prepared.

Looking back, one can appreciate the spirit behind Operation KP, but the mind must have priority in decisions on national interest. Our military planners should have drawn the right lessons from the 1965 War. However, at Kargil, the same mistakes were made all over again. The idea was to send Mujahideen to seize the heights at Kargil. In actual fact, soldiers were mainly drawn from Northern Light Infantry (NLI), based in Gilgit, and their identity became known. The plan was that the capture of Kargil heights would imperil the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and India would lose control of north-western part of Kashmir. The planners actually believed that in this manner India would lose the whole of Kashmir. General Pervez Musharraf, Chief of Army Staff, was the decision-maker but some of his key aides were the real planners of Operation KP. Just three months before KP was launched, the Lahore Declaration had been signed by Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee, pledging peace and cooperation in the region. The contradiction in KP and Lahore Declaration was not apparently understood by our planners.

There has remained a dispute whether or not Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had approved KP before it was launched. General Musharraf has always maintained that this was so. But the detailed research of Nasim Zehra in her book “From Kargil to the Coup” revealed that Nawaz Sharif was neither consulted nor had approved KP. She reports (p. 165) that on May 18, 1999, a day after the first briefing was given about launching of KP, there was a meeting between Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf and Defence Secretary Gen. Iftikhar. PM Nawaz Sharif asked: “Did you cross the LOC?” Gen. Musharraf replied: “Yes sir, I did.” Nawaz Sharif asked: “And on whose authority?” Gen. Musharraf replied: “On my own responsibility and if you now order, sir, I will order the troops’ withdrawal.” Nawaz Sharif then said that “since the army is part of the government, from today onwards we will support the army.” The generals had earlier assured Nawaz Sharif that he was going to be the greatest leader since Quaid-e-Azam as “Fatah-i-Kashmir”. His vanity was touched and he wanted to bask in the anticipated success of KP. But the fact was that a crucial decision, which could have led to war with India, had been taken not by the elected Prime Minister but by the army chief. Later on, the failure of KP led to deep differences and unending bickering between the two, and was the prime reason for the coup d’état of October 1999.

The Kargil operation has been criticized from many angles. Firstly, sending soldiers posed as Mujahideen could not and did not remain a secret. Secondly, as Mujahideen, they did not have the requisite armour to fight an enemy who threw every weapon in the fighting including the air force. Thirdly, cutting off the crucial Srinagar-Leh Highway would have led to a major Indian military loss. No Indian government could digest such a loss of prestige, particularly a government facing elections at about that time. It was bound to escalate the theatre of war by attacking Pakistan elsewhere, exactly as it did in 1965 War. The prospect of an all-out war forced our Prime Minister to beseech President Clinton to intervene to defuse the crisis, on terms that were seen as humiliating.

Operation KP evidently did not take into account the foreign policy consequences. The key states in the international community including USA were deeply worried about any war between India and Pakistan, since it had the potential to escalate into a nuclear clash. Pakistan’s argument that Kashmiri Mujahideen were doing the fighting did not carry conviction. (In fact, no cover was left when we started decorating officers and soldiers of NLI for their bravery at Kargil.) We became almost totally isolated internationally on this issue and even China did not support us. Many countries held Pakistan responsible for disrupting peace by crossing the LoC. Diplomacy is like a game of chess: one must anticipate the counter-move to our own move. KP was a one-dimensional military operation which failed to see the larger picture and ended in a self-inflicted disaster.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

