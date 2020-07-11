Kargil National Conference wants to be part of Kashmir

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leaders of Kargil have strongly pleaded the restoration of their Shia Muslim-dominated district to the Kashmir Valley and the special status of entire Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC leaders have asked for overturning the division of occupied Kashmir that was split into two union territories last year and was stripped of its special status by the Modi-led Indian government.

National Conference leaders were unanimous in their demand for the restoration of their geographical, political and historical links with the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley. The leaders said that they had serious reservations about their status, culture and opportunities in the UT of Ladakh.

The National Conference Vice President and former puppet Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, along with his colleagues from the Valley, held an interaction with the party leaders of Kargil through a video conference.

The Kargil leaders included former puppet minister, Qamar Ali Akhoon and Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil Feroz Khan.

Qamar Ali Akhoon was categorical in telling the party leadership that Ladakh’s NC unit still operates under the Kashmir provincial set-up despite Kargil being part of Ladakh.

He said that the post-August 5 last year arrangement should be reversed.—KMS