Kareena Kapoor shares grumpy photo of ‘baby Jeh’ on his second birthday

Two previously unreleased images of Jehangir Ali Khan celebrating his second birthday were released by Kareena Kapoor Khan, and they are the ideal amount of adorable.

Kareena recently travelled to London for the filming of her forthcoming Hansal Mehta movie. She travelled to London with the infant Jeh. The images are therefore from the film’s sets, where baby Jeh appears to be grumpy while his mother is preoccupied with her work obligations.

Jeh looks the cutest in the pictures while donning a dark blue parachute jacket. He produced a grumpy expression, which inexplicably came across as adorable. Khan is visible in the background sporting a burgundy pant suit and looking very dapper.

Bebo commented the following when posting these gorgeous golden images: “Doesn’t want to leave my lap… this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday, son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, in 2022. Forever and more.”