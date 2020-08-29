Karbala is a message of deliverance from injustices: KCEU

Brussels

The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, paying rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions at the battle of Karbala, has said that Karbala is a voice of freedom for whole humanity from oppression and injustices.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement on the eve of Ashura (10th Muharram), said that the sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the Karbala upheld the great values of humanity and the sacrifices would remain as an example for the all freedom lovers. Though, Imam Husain (RA) and his companions were a few in numbers as compare to thousands of the army of Yazid but the Imam proved that truth in a small number can defeat larger forces of the falsehood, he added.

The KCEU Chairman said all Kashmiri pro-freedom leaders and activists, who want to liberate their land from Indian occupation, have learned the lesson from the spirit of Karbala. Kashmiris are also in a small number as compared to hundreds of thousands of the Indian forces but they (Kashmiris) have high spirit in their freedom struggle because they are on right path, he maintained.

He said, “The Kashmir movement, which has been backed by the sacrifices of a large number of people, will never be suppressed by the Indian authorities and one day and it will reach its logical conclusion.”

Emphasizing on unity of the people of Kashmir in the movement against Indian oppression, Ali Raza Syed said, “The martyrs of Karbala have set an example for us to get united and continue struggle for the common cause.” He added that Karbala was a battle between the truth and falsehood but truth prevailed and falsehood was defeated.

He said Kashmiris today face severe miseries and hardships created by Indian regime but they are determined to continue their struggle. “Beside all continuation of other brutalities including extra-judicial killing and detention without reasons, since August last year, Kashmiris are suffering from military siege as Modi-led Indian government annulled special status of Kashmir and added to the difficulties of the people of IIOJK,” he added.—KMS