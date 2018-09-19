Karbala gives message of upholding truth: Aqeel

Raza Naqvi

8th Muharram’s procession of Alam-o- Zuljanah, surrounded by heavy police and elite force, was taken out from Imam bargah Punjtani Attock city on Wednesday with religious enthusiasm under auspices of Anjumane Janisarhan Hussain, which was participated by a large number of mourners. The Azadars were reciting Nohas in groups, who also performed “Zanjeerzani” and “Matum” by beating their chests and offered Zuhrain prayer at Fowarh chowk.

Addressing the mourners, Allama Aqeel Asghar of Islamabad said that Karbala is a lesson- teaching incident of human history, which gives the message of upholding righteousness and truth to the mankind for their eternal success. Hazart Imam Hussain (AS) is not only a great hero of our Islamic history but is the symbol of a unique philosophy and way of life which draws a line of demarcation between noble and evil forces, he further said. Similarly this incident foiled the nefarious designs of devilish forces of Yazidiat against the righteousness of Hussainiat, he maintained. However it is need of the hour, that we should realize our responsibilities as nation and fails the designs of anti-Islam forces by promoting unity and religious harmony among our ranks, he urged.

Later on, the procession after passing through its traditional routes ended peacefully at Imambargah Hussania Attock Cantonment at evening. Under strict security Sabeels of water and milk were also setup by the procession organizers with the collaboration of tehsil municipal administration at the different points to facilitate the mourners; while a special mobile medical team and Rescue 1122 also provided medical treatment to the mourners on the spot. Following the recent terrorism incidents, the law enforcement agencies had made unprecedented security arrangements for the peaceful holding of 8th Muharram processions.

All roads leading to the venue of the procession were heavily guarded and procession routes were barbed with iron wire and manned by elite force and rangers to handle any untoward situation. The personnel of intelligence agencies also remained busy for identification of outlaws and troublemakers. While DPO Hassan Asad Alvi has said that during these holy days fool proof security will be ensured of all the Imambargahs and mourning processions, no compromise would be made in this regard.

He said this during his visit to Attock Muharram Procession, On the occasion Former MPA Syed Ejaz Hussain Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi), MPA Yawar Abbas Bukhari DC Imran Qureshi, Assistant Commisioner Fareeha Faheem Abbassi, SDPO Sadar Circle Zagham Abbas.

