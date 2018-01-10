Karandaaz to invest Rs700m from DFID in ORIX Leasing

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Karandaaz Pakistan, supported by UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), is providing a loan of Rs700 million to ORIX Leasing Pakistan to increase access to finance for small enterprises. ORIX will use this facility to on-lend to small businesses and grow the share of loans to small enterprises in its portfolio.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are vital to economic and social progress. According to the State Bank, SMEs contribute 30 percent to Pakistan’s GDP, driving economic growth and job creation. Karandaaz is committed to enhancing access to finance for SMEs and this agreement with ORIX will contribute to achieving this target. This loan facility from Karandaaz will benefit over 160 small businesses, creating approximately 850 new jobs, and increasing revenue for the partner businesses by Rs4.4 billion. Ali Sarfraz, CEO Karandaaz Pakistan said, “We believe that this loan facility from Karandaaz will enable ORIX to enhance its focus on small enterprises, in line with its credit model and business strategy. This is one of many such initiatives that Karandaaz Pakistan has undertaken to promote inclusive economic growth, job creation, and improved incomes through greater financial inclusion of Pakistanis.”

Shaheen Amin, CEO ORIX Leasing Pakistan said, “ORIX has been operating in Pakistan for over 30 years and is currently the only leasing company with meaningful operations in the leasing sector. In addition to a wide outreach, it is also the largest Non-Banking Finance Company that focuses on SMEs.”