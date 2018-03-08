Karandaaz endeavouring to promote financial inclusion in Pakistan

Investments for Inclusive Tomorrow

An exclusive interview with Chief Executive Officer, Karandaaz-Pakistan Ali Sarfraz

Waseem Khokhar

According to the World Bank,

approximately two billion

people do not use formal financial services and more than 50 per cent of adults in the poorest households are unbanked. Financial inclusion is a key enabler to reducing poverty and boosting prosperity. WBG President Kim has called for Universal Financial Access (UFA) by 2020.

Financial inclusion means that individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs–transactions, payments, savings, credit and insurance–delivered in a responsible and sustainable way. Keeping in view the latest trends in international financial markets and leading the country towards the advancement in economy through financial inclusion, Karandaaz Pakistan is focusing on micro and small, medium enterprises through an integrated approach that brings together capital, knowledge transfer and use of technology by promoting an enabling ecosystem.

Sarfraz said that Karandaaz aims to reduce the capital constraint faced by small and medium enterprises so that they utilize their latent potential for creating jobs and contributing to national GDP. It was established in 2014 and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as a nonprofit organization. Basically, it is aimed at promoting access to finance for small businesses through commercially directed investments and financial inclusion for individuals. In regard to the projects of the organization it is funded by United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF). Karandaaz operates through four programme vehicles: Karandaaz Capital, Karandaaz Digital, Karandaaz Innovation and Knowledge Management & Communication.

He said, Karandaaz Pakistan is working to promote access to finance for small businesses and financial inclusion in the country. Karandaaz is a unique organization, set up to be a pathfinder in accelerating financial inclusion for individuals as well as businesses in Pakistan. The key objective is to provide long term financing and business expertise, directly and in partnership with other private and public intermediaries, to small growing businesses in Pakistan which have potential for profitable growth and sustainable job creation.

Karandaaz pays special attention to supporting three key areas: the growth of women employment, youth employability, and innovation. Pakistan has one of the lowest financial inclusion ratios, as only 23 percent of adults have bank accounts as against 83 percent in Sri Lanka and 53 percent in India. Moreover, Financial Inclusion is basically aimed at providing opportunities for low cost transactions and micropayment gateway, he added.

Talking about investment programme, Ali Sarfraz said Karandaaz Capital is an investment platform of Karandaaz and is deepening access to growth finance for MSMEs to generate broad based employment in Pakistan and financial returns for Karandaaz. Karandaaz Capital manages a portfolio of $50 million in capital committed by DFID to deepen capital access for MSMEs in Pakistan by investing commercially directed capital through a wholesale credit business and direct corporate investment private equity platform.

He further stated that in this regard, we have partnership with Bank Alfalah, Al Meezan Bank, ORIX and also partnered with others to help set up the Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC).

To a question about potential role of Karandaaz in digitization of Pakistan’s economic progress, Sarfraz said, our programme ‘Karandaaz Digital’ provides technical assistance and services to promote financial inclusion through technology enabled solutions across the country both to private and public sector entities. Karandaaz Digital is working with national regulators, public agencies, private corporations, and technology entrepreneurs to strengthen national payments infrastructure, digitizing government to people payments, corporate supply chains, and supporting FinTech innovation in Pakistan.

About research and innovation programmes, he said that Karandaaz launched Innovation Challenge Fund (ICF) in 2016 with funding from the UK’s Department for International Funding. The goal of ICF is to generate innovative yet practicable solutions for solving complex problems in the areas of financial inclusion and entrepreneurship. The fund is especially focused on addressing barriers faced by SMEs, women and youth in accessing appropriate financial services and participating in the economy.

To a query that how Karandaaz supporting farmers, Sarfraz said, as the Agricultural Department of the Govt of Punjab plans to disburse PKR 70 billion in agriculture loans to 500,000 farmers over a period of five years by using digital mediums.

This will allow the farming community to receive interest free loans via mobile wallets, ensuring end user convenience. Karandaaz Digital provided technical assistance to the Agricultural Department to identify and ascertain the best technical partner to implement the project and to improve the service design. Karandaaz Digital is continuing its assistance for the development of mobile apps, in addition to enhancing Agricultural Department’s capability to manage Program operations, and undertaking an evaluation of the developmental impact of the Kissan Program.

Talking about outgoing financial year for Karandaaz and its future potential, Sarfraz said, overall, Karandaaz has spent about Rs 5.1 billion till 30th June 2017 towards advancing financial inclusion. This includes our investment in the Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC), grants for innovation under the Innovation Challenge Fund and our efforts for digital financial inclusion. This combined investment has yielded development results in terms of generating jobs, increasing revenues of SMEs, stimulating innovation and expanding access to formal finance for the previous excluded.

Moreover, Karandaaz is thoroughly working for direct investment, endeavouring to create opportunities for women led businesses, trainings and start-up programmes.

Karandaaz has geared up efforts to play its role in doubling share of small and medium and enterprise (SME) sector’s financing in the total private lending to 15 per cent by 2020. Karandaaz also aims to continue its efforts to contribute to the national targets of enhancing digital transaction to up to 50 percent among youth and 20 percent among rural women by 2020. We will invest in businesses to promote enterprising trends among women, he added.