Karakoram Highway blocked

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Wednesday blocked the Karakoram highway to register their protest against the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Al Qadir Trust case.

Enraged PTI protestors reached Karakoram highway in Upper Kohistan, Chilas and observed a sit-in, suspending the traffic. The protestors chanted slogans against the federal government and vowed to continue their sit-in until the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘legal.’