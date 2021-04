Even today, the weather in the metropolis is forecast to be hot and sunny, with temperatures touching 41°C.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department expects hot and dry conditions in the coming 24 hours.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 22°C, with the highest temperature forecast to be between 39°C and 41°C.

In the port area, winds are moving at a speed of 10 km per hour from the northwest, with an average humidity of 8%.

In the meanwhile, the visibility around the airport is 4 kilometers.

