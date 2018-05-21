I wish to bring the attention of concerned authorities to Karachi’s power woes. For the past several months’ people have been encountering problems due to frequent power failures. These breakdowns have become a constant headache for Karachi’s residents – even though most of them pay their bills regularly. Students who have to prepare for their examination are also very disturbed.

I regretfully point out that there is nobody to take care of citizens and solve their problems in this city. The authorities are not interested in our problems and do not show any positive response when people take their problems to them. It is my request that action be taken to end Karachi’s power crisis once and for all.

TAHIR RASHEED

Karachi

