Karachi’s positivity ratio nears 22pc as Covid surges

Pakistan reported more than 400 coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day on Sunday as Karachi’s positivity rate was recorded as 21.71 per cent.

Data released by the National Institute of Health showed that 406 Covid-19 cases were reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

According to the NIH, 14,437 tests were conducted during 24 hours. The positivity rate was recorded as 2.81pc while two more deaths were also reported. In addition, 94 patients were in critical care, up from 87 a day prior.

Meanwhile, a city-wise breakdown of the positivity rate showed that Karachi’s was the highest at 21.71pc, followed by Mardan with 8.77pc and Hyderabad with 8.51pc. In addition, Islamabad’s was recorded as 3.45pc while Peshawar’s was 3pc. University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram said the virus was behaving like a “roller coaster”.

“The country will face similar situations for a few years,” Dr Akram said, suggesting that restrictions should be imposed once again as they would not only bring cases down but also help overcome the prevailing energy crisis.

Dr Javed Akram, who is a member of the Scientific Task Force on Covid-19, said the immunity level among people was decreasing and the efficacy of vaccines, which was once 95pc, had fallen to around 80-85pc as the virus was continuously mutating.

“Unfortunately when cases drop, people assume the virus has been eradicated and stop following the standard operating procedures,” he said, adding that he personally experienced over a thousand people attending marriage ceremonies and no one wearing masks.