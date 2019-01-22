Karachi’s Master Plan should be handed over to KMC: Mayor

Staff Reporter

City Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday demanded that Karachi’s Master Plan and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) should be handed over to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Talking to journalists, Waseem Akhtar said that Karachi’s ‘Master Plan’ would help identify amenity plots in the city. He said that the past governments had been issuing fake NOCs and turned the city into concrete jungle.

He vowed to restore the original shape of the city of lights and said that they would not allow anyone to encroach or construct illegal structures in the city.

The mayor asserted that marriage halls constructed on parks and amenity plots would be demolished. He said that some political parties were creating hurdles and politicizing the anti encroachment drive in the metropolis.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Karachi registry, on January 12, had reviewed the progress of the anti-encroachment operation in the city.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who is monitoring the drive, while presiding over the meeting ordered that the Karachi Master Plan should work under the supervision of the government of Sindh.

Justice Gulzar said that Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other departments have destroyed the city and directed the provincial government to take reins of the Master Plan of Karachi and initiate a new beginning.

Share on: WhatsApp