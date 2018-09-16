Karachi’s law, order Govt top priority: PM

Expresses concern over surge in street crimes; Lauds role of Rangers, police for restoring peace in city

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his maiden visit to Karachi expressed concern over the reported surge in street crime in the metropolis and called for coordinated efforts to purge the city of criminal activities during a high-level meeting on law and order at State Guest House on Sunday.

The PM, who was on a one-day visit to the city, also chaired a meeting held to review progress on federal government-funded projects in the city. He was received by Governor Sindh and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the airport earlier in the day.

Sindh Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan gave a detailed briefing on the law and order situation in the province in general and Karachi in particular, which followed a presentation by the Director General Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed on the Karachi operation.

Imran Khan said that keeping the law and order situation of Karachi stable is the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government.

During the meeting which was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza, DG Rangers, Chief Secretary and Sindh Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam, as well as other civil officials, the PM took strong exception to the cases of abduction of children in the city. He sought coordinated action against abductors, the urgent recovery of children and the provision of relief to parents.

The prime minister appreciated measures being taken for cleanliness in the metropolis. He directed that the efforts be expedited in order to provide relief to the people.

Imran Khan appreciated the role of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies in restoring peace in Karachi.

Chairing a meeting on law and order situation in the Sindh capital, the premier reiterated that there should be better coordination among the agencies at federal and provincial levels to maintain peace and security across the country.

During the briefing given by IG Sindh and DG Rangers, it was said that the percentage of serious crimes has gone down by 90 per cent.

From there, he went straight to the Quaid’s mausoleum, where he laid a floral wreath and offered fateha. He also signed the guestbook at the mausoleum. He also visited the graves of Fatima Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan.

The PM met President Arif Alvi at State Guest House along with other officials. Accompanied by the Sindh governor and chief minister, the prime minister planted a sapling on the premises of the State Guest House, and also held a joint meeting with the two officials. The prime minister said that the law and order situation of Karachi has improved significantly, which is primarily due to the sacrifices rendered by the law enforcement agencies.

The prime minister further said that Karachi is the financial hub of the country and economic progress is not possible without peace and stability. During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran was also briefed on development projects including Green Line, K-IV, and Karachi Package.

