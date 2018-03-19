Karachi’s biggest issue is its Local Govt system: Imran

The biggest issue in the city is its Local government, which is not empowered, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan. “The Local government of Sindh, not being em-powered, is the biggest issue of Karachi,” Imran said while addressing a news conference at the Ka-rachi Press Club here Sunday.“

He said people who come in power in the Sindh are never interested in Karachi.” The money of the citizens was being sent to Duba, he added.

Earlier, while speaking to the media after landing in Karachi, Imran criticised Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, alleging the latter does not know how a hardworking person in the country earn bread and butter.

Imran said Bilawal made tall claims in multiple statements recently but is unaware of the actual is-sues faced by the people.

Imran mentioned those pertaining to water saying that water supplied for irrigation had sewage mixed in it. The PTI chairperson also said that the chief justice of Pakistan would not have had to give a week’s time for Karachi to be cleaned had there any work been done in the city by the PPP, the party which has been in power in the Sindh for long. “In 10 years of their government, what work the PPP government has done for Karachi and in-terior Sindh, asked Imran.

The PTI chief was referring to Saturday’s state-ment by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Ni-sar, who expressed anger over the heaps of gar-bage dotting Karachi. During a hearing of the Su-preme Court’s Karachi registry, the CJP said Ka-rachi’s cleanliness situation has deteriorated with the time. “I don’t know how but clean the city. I don’t want to see trash on streets of Karachi any-more,” he observed.

Heaps of garbage have clogged drains while trash piles are seen everywhere, he remarked, question-ing whose job it was to clean the city. He reasoned that it is the job of Karachi Mayor Waseem Ak-htar.

