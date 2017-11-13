Karachiites won’t give importance to puppet politicians: Bilawal

Tussle between MQM-P, PSP ‘farce’

Observer Report

LAHORE

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that Karachi’s citizens will not give any importance to ‘puppet politicians.’

“Karachi’s political situation is odd,” he said, adding “a strange game is being played with the people of Karachi.”

“We are struggling to give Karachi a sense of ownership and we know Karachi’s citizens won’t pay heed to puppet politicians,” said Bilawal while speaking to media after attending the death anniversary of former PPP Secretary General Jahangir Badar.

Bilawal asserted that only PPP could give Karachi the ‘ownership’ it deserves. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is a ‘puppet’ and no matter how many rallies he addresses in Sindh, the people are not going to entertain his ideology.

Bilawal said that PPP stands today where it had stood decades ago and neither the manifesto nor the ideology is changed. He warned that the political party would not accept any undemocratic move of any political front.

He branded failed merger and subsequent tensions between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and Pak Sarzameen Party a bizarre game.

Like all the previous puppets in Karachi, these puppets also failed, he remarked. He also shared that if PPP comes into power then it will “bring progress in Karachi along with a clean leadership.”

On political rival Nawaz Sharif, he said that “Nawaz can’t be saved now”.

The PPP chairman said that the ongoing politics in Karachi was troubling. “PPP has always stayed true to its vision. The party has always strived to uphold the supremacy of the democracy and the Constitution,” he said adding that the party will not allow agreeing on any anti-democratic term.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto said in a tweet on Sunday that the recent political developments in Karachi are a farce, adding that the city deserves better.

He was referring to developments this week between the Pakistan Sarzameen Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan which announced a political alliance, then proceeded to hurl serious allegations against each other, including that the two were brought to the table by the ‘establishment’.

“What a farce Karachi politics has been for the past few days. Our city deserves better,” he tweeted.