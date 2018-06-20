Karachiites spared of loadshedding on Eid days

Special Correspondent

Residential customers of K-Electric remained exempted from load shed during Eid holidays and all efforts were made to ensure consistent supply of electricity to the residential customers. On the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the command and control centers of K-Electric remained fully functional and alert round the clock and closely monitored the power situation in the city.

The Chief Executive Officer of K-Electric, Moonis Alvi visited numerous offices of the power-utility on the first day of Eid. Alvi also reviewed the ongoing operations and celebrated Eid with the operational staff that was present on duty during these holidays. He appreciated their commitment and highlighted the importance of ensuring uninterrupted supply of power to all areas so the citizens can fully enjoy this occasion.

The K-Electric spokesperson stated that the power-utility is tirelessly striving to further improve the supply of electricity throughout the city. K-Electric teams and staff are available round the clock for timely rectification of any faults. Consumers can register their complaints regarding power-supply, through the social-media platforms of K-Electric.