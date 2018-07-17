Karachiites have deep affection for religion: Hafiz Naeem

City Reporter

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Karachi President and candidate for NA-250 Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Monday claimed that there was deep affection for religion in Karachi.

Addressing the Karachi Press Club (KPC)’s programme titled “Meet the Press”, he said that Karachiites were misled by a party on ethnic basis in the past otherwise they used to elect religious parties because of their attachment with the religion.

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir alleged that there were times when all other parties had left the metropolis due to the fear and violence however JI was the only party which stood firm in those hard times.

“Activists of JI were killed brutally but we did not leave the ground and did not take any revenge,” he said. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman alleged that MQM sold the mandate of citizens on various platforms. He said that former Mayor of Karachi from JI, Abdul Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan delivered in their tenures as mayors adding that Naimatullah Khan initiated mega development projects in the city. “Public parks developed by Naimatullah Khan were turned into China-cutting in the tenure of former mayor Mustafa Kamal,” he alleged. He further claimed that whenever JI candidates were elected they delivered well with their skills.

Share on: WhatsApp