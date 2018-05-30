Karachiites facing 3-day heat spell that hit metropolis again

Our Special Correspondent

From Tuesday, the residents of metropolis again face a severe spell of hit spell that likely to remain for another two days as mercury looms near 45-degree centigrade.

The Met Office issued a heatwave alert for Karachi, warning that temperature may reach 45-degree centigrade from Tuesday. The extremely hot weather conditions are likely to continue till Thursday, said Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The breeze from the sea will remain cut-off and wind from northwest to north will dominate, the Met Office said, adding, maximum temperature, during the heat wave period, will remain between 40C to 45C. Amid sweltering weather conditions, hours-long load-shedding has also multiplied miseries of people in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, health experts have advised people to take precautions in order to keep themselves safe from the heat wave. People should avoid going out from their homes and offices unless important and keep themselves hydrated and keep a wet handkerchief at all times.

They added that the people should drink ORS if they are feeling weak but avoid consuming beverages from makeshift stalls as typhoid is rapidly spreading in the city.