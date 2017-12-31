Karachiites to come forward to serve cause of education for all: Nasir

Our Correspondent

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah urged Karachiites to come forward to serve the cause of providing education to all and hailed the role of the Business Forum and Bethak School Project in this regard.

He expressed these views on Saturday while visiting “Family Expo and Talent Awards” are being held at the Expo Centre in Karachi by the business forum here on Saturday. All the proceedings of the expo will be donated to the Bethak School Project to provide education to poor and deprived segments of the society.

Nasir said that in fact providing education to poor segments of the society is a responsibility of the government while the bodies like the business forum and the project were supporting the government. He hoped that the year 2018 will be a year of peace and stability of the province. He also hailed the role of JI for its services to the city.

He highlighted the role of JI’s Naimatullah Khan as City Nazim and termed his tenure as the best part of the city’s history. The minister, however, lambasted the MQM, accusing the party of plundering the resources of the city.

The provincial government provides Rs 500 million to the city government for payment of bills and salaries but the local government is failed to perform as yet, he informed.

He said that former dictator Musharraf had granted Rs 300 billion to the MQM, about which the party will have to provide the details to the government.