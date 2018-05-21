Karachiites braves’ on-going heat wave during Ramazan as mercury touches 44°C

Met office indicates heat wave to persist till May 23

Special Correspondent

Mercury remained merciless in the commercial capital of the country as temperatures exceed to one more degree from a day earlier to 44 degrees Celsius and likely to persist in the metropolis until May 23 as the city swelters in the grip of an extreme heat wave.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an alert for Karachi saying that “hot to very hot weather is likely to prevail in the metropolis” until May 23 while maximum temperature of 44°C was recorded by 3 pm in the city.

“Maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 40-43°C during the period. The sea breeze is likely to remain cut-off and wind from North-West is expected to prevail during this period,” the PMD handout informed.

The Met Department official said that the city is expected to remain hot and dry on Sunday with a maximum temperature ranging from 40-42°C. The temperature in Sukkur and Hyderabad is also expected to touch 42°C, with lows of 25-26°C. As the continental heat wave enveloped the metropolis on Saturday, the mercury on the scale climbed by 3.5°C against Friday’s 38.5°C, touching 42°C.

He said that hot, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail all over the province on Sunday.

The hottest place in Sindh on Saturday was the town of Mithi in Thar desert, where the mercury touched 45.2°C.

Last month, Nawabshah became the hottest place on earth in April when the temperature crossed 50°C on the last day of the month, breaking its own 2017 record of 49.2°C.

The city has a history of being warm and humid in the summer, but being so hot in April is a little unusual. The weather remains extreme in May and temperature starts declining in June, Abdul Rasheed, director of the Met office, told Dawn earlier.