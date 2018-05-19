Karachiites brave very hot weather, power cuts

KARACHI : With K-Electric having stepped up load-shedding to meet the electricity shortfall, residents of the provincial capital experienced very hot and dry weather on Saturday as the temperature crossed the mark of 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 42 degrees Celsius while it felt like around 44 degrees Celsius.

The power utility’s carrying out up to 10 to 12 hours of announced and unannounced load-shedding further compounded the misery of residents of the city reeling under heatwave.

The level of the humidity was recorded 12 per cent in the morning, a weatherman said and added that the cooler sea breeze that brings the temperature down remains cut off, resulting in the mercury soaring past the mark of 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met office issued a weather advisory for Karachi which, it said, is expected to brave extremely hot temperatures ranging between 40-43 degree Celsius for another five to six days.

It advised residents to avoid direct contact with the sun and cover their heads while going in the open.

The Met Office cautioned deputy commissioners of all the districts in the city to take necessary measures to protect people from the ongoing searing weather.

K-Electric and other civic institutions have also been advised by the Met department to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and power and medical preparations in hospitals to attend the patients of heatstroke and other related health problems.