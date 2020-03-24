Karachiite donates Rs1m to corona fund

A generous citizen of Karachi has donated a whopping Rs1 million to the ‘Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund’, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said on Twitter, adding that there was a letter attached as well.

Shah, who has been proactively leading the preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic in Sindh alongside his provincial government and officials from the health department, expressed his gratitude to the donor without naming them as they had “asked to not disclose their name”.”Such acts of kindness strengthen our resolve to continue fighting this challenge, & reassure us that humanity stands tall during such extraordinary times,” the chief minister said. In the letter, the donor described themselves as “a retired person of 88 years” of age. “In response to your appeal, I submit herewith a cheque of a humble amount in face of unheard [sic] and dreadful epidemic,” they added.”