Karachi zoo’s elephant Noor Jehan waiting for treatment after being partially paralyzed

KARACHI – Pakistan’s infamous zoos, known for housing animals in lifeless concrete enclosures, come under bad light for another time as a female elephant turned partially paralyzed due to worsening hind limb condition.

The female zoo named Noor Jehan is reportedly suffering from a joint and bone disease for the last couple of months while the condition of the largest existing land animal worsened, leaving her hind limbs partially paralyzed. The ailing Noor Jehan was not moving one of her hind legs, which prompted zoo keepers to keep in contact with foreign veterinarians.

Reports in media revealed that the elephant underwent major surgery some time back and is recovering from the medical procedure. Four Paws, the international animal welfare organization has agreed to arrive at the zoo this month to treat Noor Jehan.

Local vets called joint pains a common problem among elephants living in zoos and planned to enhance treatment and management efforts with the help of Four Paws.

It was reported that the ailing animal shared her enclosure with another female elephant famous as Madubala.

The recent incident comes days after the golden tabby tiger was found dead in its cage. The Bengal Tiger died of cardiac arrest while investigations are underway to find the cause.