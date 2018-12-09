Karachi witnesses gas closures

As the winter season begins, several areas of Karachi on Saturday faced gas loadshedding and low pressure. According to the details, people suffered excessive gas load shedding and low pressure in different areas of the Karachi including in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Maymar, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Banldia town and other areas today.

Whereas, Sui Southern Gas Company’s spokesperson said that people suffered due to the low pressure in the system and assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

