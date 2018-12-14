Karachi White wins match in National T-20 cup

Karachi White won its match against FATA by seven runs after a thrilling contest in National T20 cricket cup, here on Thursday. The match was played at Multan Cricket Stadium. FATA won the toss and decided to field first.

Karachi White scored 130 runs for loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Khurrum Manzoor was the highest scorer with 79 runs on 69 balls. Muhammed Irfan Junior from FATA took four wickets, Zia-ul-Haq, Asad Afridi.—APP

