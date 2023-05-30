Karachi weather update

HYDERABAD – The weather of the country’s financial capital is likely to remain hot and humid in the coming days with the mercury to hover between 34°C to 37°C.

A recent update shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department suggests port city’s temperature will drop to a minimum of 29 degrees, whereas, the metropolis will suffer humidity which will be remaining more than 70 percent.

Meteorological Office also forecasted a downpour with dust and thunderstorm in several areas of Punjab, KPK, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

In Punjab, Met Office forecasted windy and dusty weather with rainfall and thunderstorm. Several cities including Lahore, Bhakkar, Mianwali, DG Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Layyah, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Pothohar region and Murree will see downpour.

Capital Islamabad will also experience rain, dust, thunderstorm, and light isolated hailstorms.

Met Office predicted slightly cloudy weather in Balochistan while some of its regions including the provincial capital Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Sibbi, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, and Khuzdar will get some rain.

In KP, several cities including Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak and DI Khan will come under new weather system.