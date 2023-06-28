Metrological Office has predicted the arrival of monsoon rains in the Sindh capital in the coming days.

Chief meteorologist predicts that the metropolis can expect hot and humid weather during Eid ul Azha.

As people will face heat during the Feast of Sacrifice, weather is likely to improve from the start of July 2023 as the onset of monsoon rains is likely to occur in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, parts of Sindh are likely to receive rainfall on Eidul Azha and in days to come. As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Sukkur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad districts on Eid day.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Umer Kot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Padidan, Nagar Parkar, Tharparker, Thatta and Badin. Drizzle/light rain Coastal areas including the port city received scattered drizzle.

According to the synoptic situation, the seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Dadu and Jacobabad remained the hottest places in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 43 degree Celsius.