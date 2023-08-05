KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy to partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle for Karachi during the next couple of days.

Similar weather conditions have been predicted for the coastal areas of Sindh.

Mainly hot and humid weather has been forecast for the rest of the province during the period.

On Saturday, hot and humid weather persisted in the most parts of Sindh.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 41 degree Celsius.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 32C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded 74 percent.

Maximum temperature in the port city is likely to remain in the range of 31-34C during the next couple of days.

Relative humidity is likely to remain in the range of 65-75 percent