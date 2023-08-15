KARACHI – Coastal areas of Sindh including the port city are likely to receive light rain/drizzle during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather with dust raising winds is expected in most districts of the province during Tuesday night.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is expected in coastal areas of Sindh during the period.

Similar weather conditions are expected during the next couple of days.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 degree Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

However, scattered light rain/drizzle occurred in coastal areas during the period.

Sukkur remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 39C.

Maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded 32C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 72 per cent.