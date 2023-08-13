KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain/drizzle for Karachi on Independence Day.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather with dust-raising winds is expected in most districts of the province on Sunday evening/night and during the next couple of days.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is expected in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi during the period.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 29-31 degree Celsius on Monday and 31-33 on Tuesday.

On Sunday, maximum temperature in the port city was recorded 30C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded 78 per cent.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 44C.

Maximum temperature in Sibbi and Nokkundi was recorded 43C.