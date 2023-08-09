KARACHI – Most parts of Sindh remained in the grip of muggy weather on Wednesday, causing people to sweat profusely throughout the day.

However, coastal areas of Sindh including the port city received scattered light rain/drizzle.

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 40 degree Celsius.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 31C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 72 per cent.

Maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to remain in the range of 31-33C during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of Sindh during Wednesday night.

Dust storm/dust raising winds are likely in central and southern districts of the province.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected in coastal areas including Karachi.

On Thursday, similar weather conditions are expected.