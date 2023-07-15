KARACHI– Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for Sindh during the next couple of days.

However, partly cloudy weather has been forecast for the port city with chances of drizzle/isolated rains during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, hot and humid weather is likely across the province during the next couple of days.

However, light drizzle is likely in Karachi during Saturday night and on the following day.

Weather remained hot and humid in the province including Karachi on Saturday.

High temperature and humidity made the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely throughout the day. Frequent outages in the parts of the province added to the woes of heat-stricken people.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 34 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 72 percent. Maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-35 C.

Meanwhile, Met Office has forecast scattered rains for remaining parts of the country during the next couple of days.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast/east Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall occurred in Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast Balochistan on Saturday.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 79, Kacheri 62, Chaklala 39), Islamabad (Z/P 57, Bokra 39, Saidpur 26, A/P 19, Golra 06), Attock, Sialkot (A/P) 06, Gujrat 03, Murree, Chakwal 02 and Narowal 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (City 52, Bacha Khan A/P 37), Kakul 20, Dir (Upper 08, Lower 05), Cherat 08, Balakot 02 and Mardan 01.

Kashmir: Rawalakot 28, Kotli 20, Garhidupatta 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 01.