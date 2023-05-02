Karachi weather in next 24 hours

Pleasant news for the residents of Karachi, as the metropolitan is expected to receive light rain in the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said Tuesday that the maximum temperature in Karachi may go up to 33°C to 35°C, while the minimum temperature may be recorded at 24°C.

According to the agency, the air is 63% humid and is blowing from the northwest at a pace of 7 to 11 kilometres per hour.

Rain is anticipated in the city today, according to Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, but it won’t be as likely after Wednesday.

He added that it was anticipated that Pakistan vs. New Zealand ODI matches would not be impacted because the rainy season in Karachi will conclude before then.

There is a possibility of rain in the suburbs of Karachi today as Sarjani Town, Hub, Gadap, Bahria Town, and Gulshan-e-Hadid are likely to receive rain, he said.

He further added that there was a possibility of rain in Sindh during the next two to three days, but after today, the chances of rainfall will decrease.

After that, Karachi is likely to experience a dry spell with increased temperatures till mid-May at least.