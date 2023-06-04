Karachi weather in next 24 hours

Karachi will have humid and hot weather during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) Sunday weather forecast.

The hottest temperature over the next 24 hours will be between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Office. In Karachi, the south-westerly winds are blowing at a speed of 14 km/h, and the humidity level in the air is currently 62% due to the ongoing hot wave.

According to PMD’s weather report for Balochistan, the region is seeing clear skies and air conditions that range from moderate to dry.

Balochistan’s northern and northeastern regions experience dry, temperate weather, but the southern and central regions experience slightly hotter conditions.

In the meantime, according to the country’s weekly weather forecast, the following seven days will primarily be hot and dry in most of the country, with particularly scorching temperatures in the south.

Parts of northeast Balochistan, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and neighbouring areas are likely to experience isolated rain and thunderstorms.