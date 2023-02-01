Karachi Weather Forecast

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) ruled out the possibility of rain in Karachi for the next few days despite the city’s cloudy weather.

It won’t rain in the city for two weeks in February 2023, according to Director PMD, and today is forecast to be sunny with a clearer sky.

The Met official predicted that the sea breeze would continue to blow all day. He forecasted that the city would have partly cloudy and sunny weather during the next 24 hours. The temperature will swing around 11°C-14°C in Karachi for the next two days.

The Met department reported Precipitation of 0% , Humidity 21% with wind around 18 km/h in Karachi today.