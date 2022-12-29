Karachi weather forecast: Is rain expected in January 2023?

In the midst of overcast weather in the city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday ruled out any likelihood of rain in Karachi for the upcoming few days.

In January 2023, according to Director PMD Sardar Sarfaraz, rain is not anticipated in the city for two weeks, but today is predicted to be partly cloudy with a bit of drizzle or rain.

The sea breeze will blow throughout the day, the Met official noted. He predicted that the city would have cold, dry weather during the following 24 hours.

Karachi’s Temperature drops to 10°C



According to the Met department, Karachi saw its coldest day on record between December 22 and 23, when the temperature dropped to 10°C. According to the Met department, this was the city’s coldest temperature of the season. Most areas, including the port cities, simultaneously experienced cold and dry weather.

The metropolis typically experiences a tropical environment with mild winters and stifling summers. From March through November, the city frequently has high humidity levels. On the other hand, during the winter, when the wind typically comes from the northeast, they are relatively low.

The final days of December are frigid, with the likelihood of a low temperature below 10 degrees Celsius, as predicted by weather analysts.