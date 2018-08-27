Karachi wakes up to light drizzle, breezy weather

Staff Reporter

Light drizzle and a breezy weather surprised Karachiites early Sunday morning as the city woke up to a cloudy sky and various areas were drenched.

Rain graced multiple areas of the metropolis, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, and their surroundings. The wet spell continues southwards from upper areas of Pakistan and northern Punjab, which received their share in the past couple of weeks.

Gujrat and Muzaffarabad were among the cities where rain turned the weather pleasant.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), some places where rain is expected today (Sunday) are Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Faisalabad in Punjab, as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), and Kashmir.

The weather throughout the nation has started to become cooler as winters await their arrival. Ever since elections last month, on July 25, cities such as Jhelum, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Zhob, and Kalat, apart from northern Pakistan, have been experiencing colder, wetter days.

