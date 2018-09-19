Karachi vein of country’s economy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain, President of Businessmen Panel Sindh Zakaria Usman, Shoukat Ahmed and Saquib Fayyaz Magoon on Monday said Businessmen Panel (BMP) has extended unconditional support and cooperation to the Businessmen Group (BMG) lead by Siraj Kassam Teli in the election of Karachi chamber of commerce helped BMG in achieving tremendous victory. Mian Zahid Hussain said Karachi is the vein of Country’s economy and generates seventy percent of Pakistan’s revenue despite worst condition, broken roads, water scarcity and pecks of wastages scattered across the City. If due attention is given to Karachi, the city can play vital role in curbing the current economic disaster due to its wonderful potential of trade, commerce and industry with diversified and excellent human resource, this city is a real Mini-Pakistan.

The veteran business leader while talking to the business community said that long awaited issues of Karachi should be resolved as per the 10 points agenda for the city announced by the PM Imran Khan prior to election. Given to PTI’s victory from Karachi, it is important that the federal government focus and address Karachi’s issues on priority. Karachi only get one third of the daily required drinking water of 1200 million. The rest has been grabbed by tanker mafia and illegal hydrants, exploiting the citizens for the basic need. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced measures to resolve various problems faced by the city including clean drinking water, betterment of solid waste management system and early completion of projects running under Federal government. The matters should be discussed with Karachi chamber for their early resolution.

Share on: WhatsApp