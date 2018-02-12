Karachi varsity gets best team award

Staff Reporter

University of Karachi students secured the best team award and positions in individual category at All Pakistan Speech competition held at D.A Degree College, Karachi, an oficial said here on Sunday.

Hafsa Tahir from Mass Communication Department KU secured first position in English category, Suleman Asif stood second in Urdu category while Ammar Abbasi from political science department secured third position.

More than 22 teams from reputed varsities of the country participated in the competition in which KU secured the first position.

Students Advisor, KU Dr.Syed Asim Ali congratulated the winning students and added that KU students have the potential to prove themselves in any academic and co-curricular activities.

He vowed to continue supporting students for such co-curricular activities.