Karachi University without research grant since 2016

Not a single penny has been allocated for research at Karachi University (KU) since 2016, a situation that has seriously compromised the quality of education on campus especially for students pursuing science subjects, it emerged.

Speaking to, senior KU teachers criticised the university administration for what they described as “misplaced priorities” and poor financial management.

“The university has no funds to repair costly machines or buy chemicals. It’s nothing but unfortunate that the administration couldn’t foresee this situation and prepare a plan accordingly,” said a senior teacher on condition of anonymity, adding that the last research grant in 2016 was given after a gap of over two years.Most of the varsity’s funds go into paying staff’s salaries and allowances

Teachers also criticised the cumbersome, long procedures that they needed to follow for routine purchases and said it seriously affected research efforts.

Another teacher linked the university’s present financial woes to past “illegal” practices and financial mismanagement and regretted that the present administration also lacked powers to take action against employees enjoying political support.

“The large number of illegal appointments, which were later regularised [due to] political pressures by previous administrations, would always be a burden on university’s limited resources in addition to the promotions made in violation [of] rules and procedures,” he said, explaining that a major chunk of the budget was spent on paying staff salaries and allowances and little was left for other needs including infrastructural repairs and maintenance—APP

Share on: WhatsApp