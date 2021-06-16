Karachi University professor handed 8-year jail term for harassing female teacher online

KARACHI – A District and Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded eight-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs1 billion on a professor of the University of Karachi after he found guilty of harassing a female teacher online.

Judge Khalid Hussain Shahani announced the verdict which was reserved earlier after both sides completed their arguments in the case.

Dr Farhan Kamrani, an assistant professor at the psychology department, had created a fake Facebook ID and shared doctored images, which were indecent, on the internet in 2016.

The court has awarded sentence to the professor under Section 21 (offences against modesty of a natural person and minor) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, Section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the PPC.

The accused, who was also attending the hearing, was arrested by police and shifted to the jail after the verdict was announced.

The victim female had launched a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency in October 2016 revealing that someone had posted pornographic pictures created by using her pictures on the Facebook page of Greenwich University.

The FIA later contacted Facebook seeking details about the fake ID. Upon receiving complete information, the suspect was traced and arrested from his house.