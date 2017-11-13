Karachi University improves its ranking

City Reporter

Karachi

The University of Karachi has improved its ranking in Asia, an official of the institution said here on Sunday.

One of the country’s premium institutions has jumped to 193 position from 251 in top Asian universities. According to the latest issued rankings of Asian Universities, Karachi University has significantly improved its ranking and secured 193th position.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan has expressed his satisfaction over this achievement and congratulated KU faculty in this regard.

“KU jumped from 251 from 193 spot in last one year, which is a proo that my efforts are going in the positive direction. I had promised in my inaugural speech that I will work on improving KU ranking in the world and now my efforts are evident from these results. With the support of faculty members and administration, we will make significant improvement in the world ranking”, said KU Vice Chancellor.