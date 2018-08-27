Karachi Transport Plan: Chinese bank to approve $100m loan

BEIJING : Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Beijing will approve a 100 million dollars loan for the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit project, by the end of this year.

Chinese bank is in the process of approving loan for largest city of Pakistan, Karachi’s Bus Rapid Transit project. This will be the second loan to be approved by this bank for projects in Sindh. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is already processing a request for a loan of 160 million dollars for the Karachi water and sewerage services improvement project.

Besides, the Asian Development Bank has also agreed to provide 390 million dollars loan for the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit project. Karachi Bus Rapid Transit project has been estimated to cost 220 million dollars.

