Karachi tragedy

THE nation is mourning the loss of precious lives in an air crash in Karachi involving Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 jet (flight PK-8303) which carried 91 passengers and a crew of eight from Lahore. The plane was only just short of the runway perimeter when it fell on the densely-populated Model Colony residential area in the vicinity of the airport and as a result four houses were also completely collapsed leading to ground losses as well.

It was, indeed, a terrible accident ahead of religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr as many passengers had plans to celebrate the occasion with their families and relatives. Killing of so many people in the crash has sent a shock-wave across the country in an environment that was already subdued due to vagaries of the situation caused by Covid-19. The nation stands in solidarity with all those who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy and prays for early recovery of those who received injuries. It was satisfying that all relevant agencies especially Pakistan Army responded to the emergency in a prompt and effective manner and as a result some precious lives were also saved. Though the task of the rescuers was made difficult by rush of the people at the site and absence of electricity but despite these odds they performed their duties in an appreciable manner. As for the cause of the accident, conversation between the cockpit and control tower as well as accounts of eye-witnesses is indicative of the ill-fated plane facing multiple emergencies, which is considered to be rare phenomenon in the aviation history. Problem with landing gear, non-functioning of one or both the engines and birds hitting the engine are being cited as the probable causes. Pre-crash conversation, spanning a couple of minutes, shows the inbound aircraft was seeking permission to land on runway 25L but the permission was denied at the first instant, why? Then there is also question mark as to why the pilot turned to the populated area when (at the end of the conversation) he was asked to land on either runway.

However, nothing can be said with certainty as to what actually happened until facts come to surface as a consequence of a fair and neutral inquiry, which has already been ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The plane had joined the fleet in 2014, passed its annual airworthiness inspection last November and was stated to be in good condition. PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik has asserted that the pilots and cabin crew aboard PK8303 were all properly trained adding that the plane was “technically fit for flying”. Malik reiterated that the Safety Investigation Board, which will conduct an inquiry into the crash, is an independent institution and that PIA and the CAA will not interfere in its affairs. Damage has been done but investigations are carried out to find out exact causes, pin point technical and administrative flaws and mistakes and enable the authorities concerned to review the relevant protocols. It is also a fact that Pakistan has a chequered aviation safety record, including several major crashes. Investigations and probes highlighted human errors, lack of professionalism, technical faults and questions about air-worthiness of the aircraft but it seems we have not yet learnt any lesson. This is also evident from the fact that multi-storey buildings are there in the vicinity of Jinnah International Airport and according to experts the crashed plane might have reached the runway for belly landing if there was no obstruction by high rise buildings. How and why such illegal buildings cropped up? We hope that the review of safety and security environment would also include the issue of construction of high rise buildings around airports of the country and action against violators. There is also a point in the call made by Interior Minister Brig. ® Ijaz Ahmad Shah who has urged people to wait for the findings of the inquiry and avoid speculation about the crash, respecting feelings of those who have lost their loved ones in the incident.