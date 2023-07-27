KARACHI – Police in Sindh’s capital planned foolproof traffic arrangements on the main procession route on Ashura.

Senior officials will perform their duties along the route of main processions while thousands of security personnel will be deputed on key arteries to facilitate mourners , and no vehicles will be allowed to enter from any route on the key procession route.

On Muharram 8, the key procession in the city will start from Nishtar Park and culminate at Kharadar’s Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, going through MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, Nishtar Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar Police Station.

On Muharram 9th, the main procession will be taken out from Liaquatabad and will reach Nishtar Park. The procession will follow the same route on 10th Muharram.

Following is the traffic plan for processions on Ashura by Karachi traffic police.