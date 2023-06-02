Karachi trader tortures employees over oil theft

A horrific incident of violence unfolded in Karachi, where a trader allegedly subjected to torture an employee after accusing him of stealing oil. According to the details, the victim, identified as Shafqat Ali, was accused of oil theft and the businessman along with his son and the gunman locked the accused in a room on gun point and subjected him to torture.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi took notice of the incident and registered a case based on the complaint of the affected employee and apprehended the suspected trader.

In the First Information Report (FIR), Shafqat – the victim – stated that he works as an employee at Salim Memon’s shop in the Ghalla Mandi, Landhi. According to the victim’s statement, the shop owner approached him and falsely accused him of oil theft. Following the accusation, the trader, along with his gunman and son, forcibly took him to an room, where they confined him and subjected Shafqat to intense torture for five to six hours.

The police have stated that the arrested culprit, who is the son of the shop owner, is booked under various charges, including attempted to murder, unlawful confinement, and others.