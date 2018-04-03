Karachi to soon have its second resource centre for autistic children

A well equipped “Resource cum Support Centre” for Autistic children disease will be functional in Karachi from May this year, said provincial government officials addressing a seminar to commemorate World Autism Day 2018.

Actively participating, as a major stakeholder, in the event jointly organized by Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in coordination with Psychiatry department, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Secretary for Special Education, Ahsan Ali Mangi said series of measures are being adopted for rehabilitation of the special kids.

Facility to be located in thickly populated Gulistan e Jauhar area will be second of its, for kids inflicted with Autism, in the metropolis, he said.— APP

