A large number of Pakistanis travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism, business, and religious pilgrimage mostly Umrah, and family visits.

Traveling to Kingdom, especially the holy cities of Mecca and Madina can be a lifetime experience, but finding a cheaper and more convenient plane ticket is not an easy task, especially in summer vacations.

Pakistanis remained among the top expatriate communities in Saudi, with prices of air tickets touching sky high, especially in high season.

As people are looking to get their hands on the cheapest flights to Jeddah, these are cheap tickets in August.

Cheap Flights from Karachi to Jeddah

Air Blue – PKR 111,320

Emirates – PKR 90,600

FlyDubai – PKR 100,450

Recently, air tickets witnessed a surge after the federal government approved a massive hike in petroleum prices. PIA and private airlines operating in Pakistan have jacked up their prices due to changes in petroleum prices and passenger load.

Passengers are advised to visit official websites of local airlines or to contact verified travel operate to arrange their travel plans