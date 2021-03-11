Karachi to host remaining PSL 2021 matches in June, says PCB

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Franchises, the PSL Governing Council, are aiming to reschedule the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches in June 2021 in Karachi.

This was unanimously agreed by the six franchise owners and the PCB in a virtual meeting held on Thursday afternoon and after taking into consideration all factors relating to event organization, said an official press release.

June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s international commitments in March/April and late August/September, it added.

The remaining 20 matches in June are now being planned following the men’s national cricket team’s return from Zimbabwe on 13 May and before their departure for England on 26 June.

The PCB management will now look into the operational and logistical challenges and revert to the franchise owners and stakeholders.

On March 4, the PSL 6 had been delayed “with immediate effect” after seven people participating in the tournament tested positive for Covid-19.

