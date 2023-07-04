Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Monday announced plans to develop new graveyards in Karachi amid an acute shortage of burial space in the metropolis.Speaking during a meeting focusing on the city’s graveyards, Wahab emphasised the need for urgent action.During the meeting, he was briefed on the allocation of a 201-acre piece of land in the Keamari district specifically for the purpose of establishing a new cemetery.

It was told that the municipal authorities are set to commence developmental work at the site in the near future, aiming to address the pressing issue of limited burial space in the country’s largest urban centre.Concerns over the shortage of burial space have been echoed by residents throughout various neighbourhoods in the city.

These concerns were brought to the forefront during the meeting, indicating the widespread impact of the issue on the local population. Mayor Wahab underlined the importance of promptly resolving the citizens’ problems, emphasising their welfare as the topmost priority.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Commissioner of Keamari District Ghulam Qadir Talpur, and other officials from relevant departments.